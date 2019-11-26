I love parties. I love pie. But never once did I consider the possibilities of putting the two together. Sure I eat pie during the summer at a barbecue, and I’ve been to weddings where mini pies were served instead of cake, but I never attended a party where the feature was pie until a few years ago.

I used to be purely a cake kind of person. I would occasionally eat a slice of pie at Thanksgiving, but chocolate cake was my dessert of choice. That is, until, I married my husband. His family was more pie people. Every time we got together, the merits of pie were discussed and usually being eaten at the same time.

Eventually, because of this influence, I started making more pies and bringing them to potlucks and parties and found I was a pretty good pie maker. After a ton of experiments, I can make a great chess pie, key lime pie, bumbleberry pie and coconut cream pie. Over time, my preference for a good fruit pie has superseded my desire for a rich slab of chocolate cake. I also feel a little healthier eating pie because it feels lighter and has fruit in it. Fruit pie really isn’t healthier. I just ignore all the sugar and lie to myself.

So when Thanksgiving rolls around, I really start getting excited because it is the one holiday of the year where serving more than one pie is totally legit. In fact, you can serve three or four pies and no one will bat an eye, and most people will take a sliver of each. As long as you serve the trifecta (apple, pumpkin, pecan) you can pretty much send out any other pie and no one will question your judgment. I create some sort of test pie each year because, let’s face it, even if it isn’t the best attempt, a bad dessert is still dessert.

But while Thanksgiving is one of the best food holidays there is, between the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, at the end of the day I feel stuffed. Because of this I never truly indulge in pie Thanksgiving night. I usually wait a day or two and by then either my favorites are already eaten or the crust becomes too soggy. Short of force-feeding myself dessert or showing restraint at the dinner table to avoid being so full in the first place (never going to happen), over the years I have just settled for leftover pie.

That is until my friend invited me to an event that I had never heard of, the most genius gathering of any kind, and it was billed as “a party for people who love pie but want to make sure they enjoy it before they get full from Thanksgiving dinner.”

Every year on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving, we gather for a few hours at my friend’s house and the only admission is a pie in hand. The table is laden with so many pies it’s almost ridiculous, but once the guests are unleashed, we are free to try as many different pies as we want.

There are fruit pies, chocolate pies, cream pies, apple pies, pumpkin pies, coconut pies, any pie you can think of. I’ve tried an apple-cheddar, strawberry, grasshopper, lemon meringue, sweet potato pie and banana cream pie at this party. It is such a fun event, and most of the conversation centers around a new flavor of pie people have tried, favorite pies and what everyone’s Thanksgiving plans are for the next day. For me, I get to luxuriate in a couple of favorite pies and indulge in a new flavor and that is my dinner for the day. The next day, after rollicking in my Thanksgiving feast, I get to settle in for my post-dinner nap with nary a case of FOMOOP (Fear of Missing Out on Pie).

I still make pie for Thanksgiving because not everyone has the problem making room for dessert and it would certainly be a travesty not to have dessert. This year I plan on making my oft-requested chocolate cream pie and standard pumpkin pie. I’m sure someone will bring an apple pie or pecan pie, so now it really is a matter of what new recipes I’m going to discover and make. However, I already planned what I’m bringing to the most sensational party of the year. I’m bringing a pineapple pie and the other pie I’ve never made before but it sounds so super delicious called snickerdoodle pie. I’m going to share with you my pineapple pie recipe. I brought it to a party this summer and everyone tried it with a little hesitancy but ended up all becoming fans. It really is inexpensive and surprisingly good and easy to make.

Pineapple pie

Soften ½ cup butter, then with a hand mixer beat the butter and then add 1 ½ cups sugar, 1 cup crushed pineapple (drained), 3 tbs flour, 1 tsp vanilla extract and 2 eggs. Stir it all together and pour into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes. The center will have a very slight jiggle when it is done and continue to firm up as it cools. It is great alone or with a dollop of fresh whipped cream.

Lisa Sweet writes about food for the Leavenworth Times