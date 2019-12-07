To the editor:

At this time of year when everyone is hurrying back and forth, I would like to recognize three wonderful people. I had a mishap on my bike and before I was able to pick myself up, I had people stopping to see if I was OK or asking if I needed a ride home. A Lansing police officer also stopped to check on me. They helped me get my bike chain on so I could continue on my way, but most of all they gave me a very good feeling. They could have chosen to go about their busy day but instead chose to be very helpful. I want to thank them very much and wish each of them a merry Christmas.