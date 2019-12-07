To the editor:

We are very appreciative of Leavenworth County being collaborative and proactive to seek input from the KTA to solicit support for a proposed new bridge from Lansing across the Missouri River. Because a component of a new bridge project could include tolling, KDOT will be the lead agency. Government always functions best when state and local governments are working together to solve problems.

The conciseness of our email response, which were bullet points of a phone conversation with Leavenworth County Commissioner Doug Smith, left out some important context, which we feel is important to expand on to better explain our position.

During this summer and fall, KDOT has hosted 16 local consult meetings across Kansas. Through these discussions, it’s clear there are significant transportation needs across the state. In fact, we received requests for more than $18 billion worth of projects. We simply can’t afford to do all the projects that are needed.

For example, the current estimate for a new Centennial Bridge is $75 million. Given the cost of these types of bridges, it would be very difficult to justify two similar bridges only five miles apart, especially considering all the other needs across the state. It’s important for us to be honest with communities about what’s likely to be feasible financially.

This is why, during our local consult discussions, we emphasize the importance of collaboration and prioritizing projects regionally. This means the cities, counties and state must all work together to identify which projects would have the most substantial impact. We will work to engage communities related to local funding and the phasing of practical improvements as well as continuing an ongoing dialogue to address long-standing and emerging new needs. Recognizing we can’t do everything, we need input to determine the best places to start.

We should have also included in our email that the conversation is not over. We will continue to work with Leavenworth County and communities to help determine both what is feasible and what would be the best long-term investment for the region and the state.

Though it does not seem feasible to support two bridges as currently being discussed, this doesn’t mean that our position could not evolve as more options or approaches are discussed.

Our priority will always be ensuring the safety of travelers and delivering a quality transportation system as cost-effectively as possible. And we need your input to make sure we’re achieving that.

Editor’s note: Kelly Kultala is the District 1 Public Affairs Manager for the Kansas Department of Transportation.