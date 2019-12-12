Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hutchinson News Facebook: Study estimates eliminating flooding on Buhler Road could cost $4.5 million

Brandy McClure Willison: Let’s just get 20 guys that know how to move dirt and it would cost very little. Keep government out of it and hire a local contractor and you’ll get it done for half million. Let’s be smart about it, we got this!

Hutchinstruttin: Well, it’s been flooding for this long, so ...

Gaye Birkhead Tibbets: It is what government is for, after all.

Evergy plans Monopoles in Harsha Park

Michael C. Blankenship: Are these like the ones in Wichita that neighbors are upset about?

Andrew Connally (to Michael C. Blankenship): yes and no. Yes they will look like them but be 20ft shorter and smaller diameter

Jeremy Yates (to Michael C. Blankenship): yea thats way too low especially for peole 6 5 or higher oops i accidently touched it just by playing ball and died yea i would be angry too lol.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: City to raise utility rates by 7.5% for water and stormwater, 2% for sewer

Michael Maxon: When can we expect to see better service? Is there no end to the City of Topeka wasting our money.

Sharon Avery: Massive repairs to prevent all the water line breaks and make water safer, is what the experts recommended. 30% increase would have been needed if they waited for more deteriation.

Portia Sager Maxon: I am an elderly widow on a fixed income. When prices go up, I have to cut something from my budget. I am about to the end of finding something to cut. Food and medication will have to be next. Thanks a lot.

Lyndsey Adams: For one of our businesses we already pay $340 a month JUST FOR storm water run off... so even if we didn’t use a single toilet or sink in our business we have to pay the city every month $340 for that run off that’s SO HIGH for a small business now it will be raised so much more ... this is insane.

Inmates at Topeka women's prison repeatedly complained about dental lab instructor

Rose Grist: These are the type of people who should be in prison

Eileen Umbehr: The story is both compelling and shocking. To ignore repeated reports about Mr. Co’s inappropriate comments and conduct defies comprehension. And to fail to retain evidence, or worse yet, destroy evidence connected to the allegations, is unconscionable.

Karen Countryman-Roswurm (to Eileen Umbehr): unfortunately this happens everyday in organizations, institutions, etc. We have to listen and also start speaking up. It’s so heartbreaking.

Brittny Elder: So now rape and sexual misconduct can only be punished if caught on tape? This prison repeatedly failed these women and allowed a predator free reign. One section mentioned that written reports of complaints made were given back to inmates and no copies were made. What kind of procedure is that? This is nauseating.