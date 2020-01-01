Horowitz Report bombshell

So the Horowitz Report, if you're like me, here's what probably sticks in your mind: "no evidence of political bias," "seventeen mistakes" and "some lawyer altered a document." OK, problematic but not much to see here, let's move on.

Wait a minute, what got altered? Probably something arguable, right?

Here's what Sen. Ted Cruz had to say about that altered document and I'll try to be as verbatim as my memory of five minutes ago allows.

Cruz speaking: Carter Page was an outside consultant to the Trump campaign and he had dealings with some Russians, some of whom were pretty sketchy. Now if you're wanting to surveil someone like that, a first question you always ask is "is he working for the CIA" because if he is that could have considerable bearing on why he's talking with sketchy Russians. So the FBI sent an info request to the CIA on this and the CIA responded in an email "Yes, he is a source of ours." The FBI lawyer took that email and changed it to read, "No, he is not a source of ours" and that altered email was included in the FISA application.

In my opinion that "alteration" is a bombshell. And it leads to a simple question, why would a guy do that?

Mike Powell, Topeka