Yang campaign appealing but unrealistic

I read The Topeka Capital Journal article "Presidential candidate Andrew Yang moves from fringe to famous — at least in Iowa" (Dec 21). While Yang draws cheers from fans, his main appeal and I'd love it too (if it were viable and ethical) is free money.

Andrew Yang cites Alaska giving its citizens $2,000 a year, but he admitted they can due that due to the resource of oil and don't have the heavy populations that places like New York, Texas and California do.

I hesitate to call his plan "bait," but it is. I don't want to be too harsh on the guy, but it borders on bribing voters with his so-called "Freedom Dividend" of giving everyone $1,000 a month. Americans shouldn't be lured. President Herbert Hoover falsely promised "a chicken in every pot."

James A. Marples, Esbon