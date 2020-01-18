Open letter to Pat Roberts

As a military veteran and Kansan, I ask you to use your seniority to call for witnesses and documents in the Senate impeachment trial. Republican congressmen seem afraid to speak up in opposition or vote against the current president. His actions regarding Ukraine violated the Constitution and he was impeached.

If the president has nothing to hide, the Senate should hear blocked testimony from White House staff and review denied government documents.

After a long career as senator, you are retiring. I respect that you have been independent-minded and unafraid of criticism as you voted for and against legislature and appointments. While still in office, you can crown your legacy by prioritizing constitutional democracy over party politics. John McCain chose country over party, and I pray you will do the same. I urge you to be a true patriot and call for witnesses and documents so the American people can hear testimony and read communications from those closest to the president. You owe nothing to the current administration.

I respectfully remind the honorable senator of your oath of office to defend the Constitution. I believe this president has betrayed his oath of office, and I hope you will not betray yours.

Michael McCorkle, Wichita