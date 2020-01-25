To the editor:

In April, the Kansas Supreme Court handed down a disastrous decision that put at risk all of the common sense restrictions on abortion in Kansas currently on the books, restrictions like those against dismemberment abortions and abortions only days before birth. These are restrictions that even most pro-choice voters support.

Right now a very important resolution is moving through the Kansas House of Representatives. This resolution would give the people of Kansas the opportunity to vote later this year on whether they want to amend the Kansas Constitution to undo this Supreme Court ruling. This amendment is not, as Democrats are claiming, a ban on abortion. It simply restores the right of the people of Kansas, through their elected representatives, to place common sense restrictions on abortion. Moreover, it preserves all of the restrictions currently in place.

Our current state representative, Jeff Pittman, a Democrat, has said he will vote against this resolution. Pittman claims he won’t vote for the bill because it “doesn’t have an exception for rape or incest.” This is nonsense. The bill doesn’t ban abortions. It just restores our rights.

He’s not bluffing. Last session, Rep. Pittman voted with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and against life. In votes to override the governor’s veto of an abortion pill reversal notification bill, Pittman twice voted with the governor against overriding the veto. Those who stand for life ultimately lost this battle by only one vote – Pittman’s.

On another occasion, when the Kansas House voted overwhelmingly in favor of sending a letter to the New York Legislature condemning its passage of a law permitting abortions right up to the day before birth, there was one representative who failed to cast a vote for or against the measure. Rep. Pittman was conveniently absent from work that day. He would later claim that he missed the vote to take his mother for cancer treatments. But he was gone for three days in a row. And he told the speaker of the House that he was gone for spring break with his children. It is pretty clear that he intentionally missed that vote so he would not have to go on record as voting against life.

I am sure a letter to the editor will soon follow claiming I am just trying to score political points for my own campaign for the Kansas Statehouse. But I am not running against Rep. Pittman. He has announced he is running for the state Senate. And if I was only interested in my own campaign, I would let him vote against life – and against the will of the majority of people in our district. That would frankly be more advantageous politicly.

But that is not why I am writing this letter. I am writing this letter because the people of Kansas deserve the right to vote on whether the Kansas Constitution should be amended to protect their right, through their elected representatives, to impose common sense restrictions on the practice of abortion in our state.

Please call Rep. Pittman today and let him know that you want him to vote for this resolution. His office number in Topeka is 785-296-7522.