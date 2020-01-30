To the editor:

In April 2019, I was appointed to replace a resignation on the Delaware Township Board. The ongoing “circular firing squad” that is the litigation concerning the fate of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 seemed to me amenable to fresh approaches in resolution. Perhaps I could help get this back on the rails, I foolishly thought. I had been approached before my appointment by a member of the Lansing City Council to ask my assistance in seeking to get a dialog going between the townships and the city. I made an effort at that but with the ongoing litigation the townships wouldn’t participate directly. No one can fix history but, I thought, if I’m on the board maybe something can be worked out.

After the townships’ suit against the city of Lansing reached Judge King but prior to his ruling (Nov. 14, 2019), a non-binding mediation session was arranged by the Leavenworth County commissioners in an attempt to find a workable approach. The townships were ready to talk (as the Lansing City Council had once desired) but the Lansing representatives walked out of that session without outlining any proposal or approach, hearing anything from the townships or offering any explanation for their hasty departure. I later met with a member of the Lansing City Council and offered my opinion that the city had missed an opportunity – nothing came of that meeting. I also met with the Lansing city administrator and asked, “How do we end this?” His answer, “It’s too late.” I still believe the city missed an opportunity and they missed another one on the evening of Jan. 22.

The Joint Board session provided a blinding glimpse of how shallow and self-serving the operations of the Lansing City Council can be. John Richmeier’s excellent piece in the Jan. 24 Leavenworth Times captures it well. This was a carefully choreographed kabuki dance staged by Mayor Mike Smith and his two Lansing City Council wingmen, Kerry Brungardt and Tony O’Neill, wielding the city’s simple majority on the Joint Board as a cudgel to appoint a super majority of city of Lansing representatives (four of the five members of the district board, effectively usurping control of the fire protection service) and cutting Delaware Township out of the governance function in the fire district. This action directly contravenes resolution 03-01 agreed by the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships and adopted by the Joint Board at its inception in June 2003. Well played, Mayor Smith. Truly bush league but well played.

This letter is not about the qualifications of any of the three new members appointed. I have known Greg Fontenot for nearly 25 years both as a military officer and a member of the community. I consider him a friend and he is certainly well qualified to serve on the board of the fire district. I have known Andi Pawlowski for nearly the same amount of time. While she does bring some firm opinions on the fire district to the board, she has a long and distinguished record of dedicated service as a city council member and will bring that understanding and perspective to the board in its governance role. I personally support her appointment. I do not know Rob Gaslin but will assume that he brings comparable qualifications to the board. I also know Dean Moberg well. Like Andi, he brings a set of strong opinions to the board along with a wealth of experience and practical knowledge concerning fire protection services. He is, by far, the best qualified of all the candidates nominated. For Dean Moberg to be perfunctorily dismissed by a bush league cabal is a travesty.

City government is upset with the present course of the ongoing litigation and seeks another path to gain their object: full control of fire protection services. We shall see if that changes when Judge King rules on the city’s Motion to Alter or Amend next week. But seriously, this is the path selected by a group of adults with a responsibility to some 12,000 constituents in the city and, in their role as Joint Board members, acting for and with the authority delegated them by the Board of County Commissioners, another 3,000 residing in the townships of the fire district. I haven’t seen anything carried out with such abject pettiness since student council days in high school. Bush league is probably too kind a characterization. But then the proper descriptor would undoubtedly have to be redacted for public consumption.

The farce perpetrated on the taxpayers of the district (including residents of the city of Lansing) on Jan. 22 by the Lansing members of the Joint Board was a mockery of their duty to act in the best interests of the public. Obviously, the townships will contest this action and the sucking chest wound that is the cost of the ongoing litigation will continue to sap resources: over the past year (Feb. 19 – Feb. 20), the legal expenses of Delaware Township alone will exceed $18,000. If you live in Lansing, go ask your city council member to tell you what the city has spent on this litigation in the past year, then think about what else might have been accomplished with that money. Then ask to see the detailed plan the city has prepared to assume control of the fire protection service. Evaluate for yourself whether your fire protection is going to be “better and cheaper” (as the city claims) or if Chief Todd Farley and the board of Fire District No. 1 have a better way forward and one day you’ll be left to rue this turn of events. The time to get this back on the rails is now. I urge your participation in the process.

Editor’s note: Tom Dials is the treasurer of Delaware Township.