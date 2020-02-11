The United States is a nation of immigrants. Except for Native Americans, everyone is an immigrant or a descendant of one. This diversity has made our country great.

When I think of our president, Why does he want a wall to keep them out or lock them in cages or in crowded conditions, inhumanely separating children from parents. This is cruel. Why not make the focus to enable people to enter legally? Providing more immigration judges, work visas, and a reasonable process for citizenship would be appropriate and less costly. Now, the system can take years. I know a man who tried for 15 years.

That people want to come to America is no wonder. Our democracy is precious and can be easily taken for granted. What happens when the President says, “I can do anything I want”? When he tries to cheat in an election with a foreign power? When he considers himself above the law? He certainly is not an example for children.

Samuel Adams, one of our founding fathers, said, “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”

Now more than ever, it is of vital importance to be informed, to register, to vote, and to participate in protecting our country that values the law, morality, decency and mutual respect

Jim Glynn, Axtell