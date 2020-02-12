House Speaker, Ron Ryckman, was quoted as saying "The people of Kansas lost today. They lost their ability to exercise the state system of judicial check and balances.” Susan Wagle’s decision to refer 13 bills, many of them health care bills, back to committee represents a failure of GOP leadership.

The people of Kansas, through their elected representatives, chose NOT to exercise the state system of judicial check and balances. The people of Kansas lost nothing. They still can exercise their rights.

The GOP should look to themselves for their failure to pass the bill. Their approach regarding the issue was wrong. One, they attempted to place it on the August ballot ,which effectively denied Kansas citizens who are not members of the GOP party the right to vote on the issue. Two, the restrictive wording regarding victims of incest or rape undoubtedly gave pause to some of the senators. Three, making the bill a “single solution” and not providing appropriate health care options that give women alternatives to avoiding unwanted pregnancies in the first place was wrong.

The Legislature has recourse. The GOP majority could exhibit leadership and work across the aisle to formulate a new bill that offers less restrictive language and provides more than a single solution and submit it to the voters in the general election of November. The GOP leadership should stop holding the business of Kansas hostage because they failed to construct a bill that would pass. Kansans need solutions to real problems, not more partisanship that creates paralysis.

I’d say the reaction to the vote by the GOP leadership sent our state down the wrong path.

Stephen Hare, Topeka