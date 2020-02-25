Since the Kansas Supreme Court ruling last year made abortion part of our Bill of Rights, the door had been opened to strike down every reasonable abortion restriction in Kansas.

Elected representatives and their constituents approved those laws.

It is almost certain most will be struck down, especially due to the failure of the Value Them Both Amendment by four votes in the Kansas House!

Add to that the prospect of Medicaid expansion which would most likely open the door to more taxpayer-funded abortions here! We are not trying to outlaw abortions, just limit them! Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in our Bill of Rights also includes the child's right to them, not just the mother's.

I maintain that almost anything is permissible to uphold life, even decisions made by our Legislature to slow down and reconsider the juggernaut that is abortion.

Vivianne Hoskinson, Burrton