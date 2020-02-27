The past couple of weeks have been very busy at the Leavenworth County Commission. We engaged the community and legislators in issues related to tax relief for those victimized by the F-4 tornado in May and had discussions related to the utilization of Leavenworth County land.

On Feb. 11, Brian Habjan and I traveled to Topeka to testify before the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee in support of the passage of Senate Bill 242. Habjan, who lives near Linwood, had several outbuildings damaged and destroyed by the May 28 tornado but his homestead was not destroyed. This legislation would allow county commissioners to exempt outbuildings and barns from property taxation once a disaster declaration is made by the governor.

On Feb. 13, Habjan was joined by two of his children, Jack and Mary, Commissioner Doug Smith and me to testify in support of the companion House Bill 2517. Reps. Dove and Karleskint also appeared and offered testimony in support of the legislation. HB 2517 was amended to include commercial property and grain storage buildings and is currently awaiting a vote on the House floor.

I am grateful to the many citizens who submitted testimony and personal stories of how their buildings were destroyed and stressing the need for the tax relief.

The Leavenworth Comprehensive Land Use Plan was unveiled Feb. 18 at an open house held at the Lansing Community Center. During the open house, the public was given an opportunity to provide comments and ask questions on the plan. The proposal will soon be brought before the full Planning and Zoning Commission for approval, after which the entire plan as amended will come before the Board of County Commissioners for final approval.

In the coming weeks, the BOCC will continue work on CR1 zoning, the sand pit project and development of the FY 2021 budget.

Please do not hesitate to contact me with your concerns about county government. My phone number is 913-775-2772 and my email is mstieben@leavenworthcounty.gov

Leavenworth County Commissioner Mike Stieben represents District 5.