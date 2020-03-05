To the editor:

The Value Them Both amendment does not ban abortions – it counteracts the Kansas Supreme Court decision in April 2019 that invented a right to abortion in the Kansas Constitution from the phrase “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” It allows Kansas to enforce common sense restrictions on the abortion industry that have been passed in the last 10 years by the elected representatives of Kansas citizens.

These common sense restrictions include requiring that abortion doctors have admitting privileges at a local hospital, prohibiting drug-induced abortions through telemedicine, prohibiting taxpayer funding of abortion and limiting abortion after 20 weeks.

Sadly, Leavenworth Rep. Jeff Pittman doesn’t trust Kansas citizens. Pittman doesn’t want Kansans to have the right to vote on an important amendment that will protect laws enacted by our representatives. He would rather let activist judges do the legislating.

He voted against the amendment meaning he voted against allowing the citizens of Kansas to vote on the Value Them Both constitutional amendment. I know I won’t vote for any senator or representative who doesn’t think I should have the right to vote on an amendment that truly values “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”