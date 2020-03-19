To the editor:

I was heartbroken to see Rep. Pittman explain why he did not allow you to vote regarding life when he did not vote for the constitutional amendment. A “yes” vote by him would have allowed you to make your own decision on this issue. He is misguided on second and third order affects of his vote. When the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 a constitutional right to abortion is found in the “liberty” clause of the constitution, they opened a Pandora’s box. We now could have late-term abortion, up to the time of birth, as well as taxpayer funded abortion. These are not Kansas values.

To restore the law to how it was before the court’s ruling, we need to pass the constitutional amendment, known as the Value them Both Amendment. Here’s the truth:

1. The amendment does not say that legislators cannot legislate to protect the life of the mother, or in the cases of rape or incest. These cases are simply gut-wrenching. Current law already contains these protections. Passing the amendment takes us back to the law as it stood the day before the court’s ruling, which had these protections. If the Legislature tries to make laws prohibiting abortions in these specific cases, or in any abortion case, that law would be struck down under Roe v. Wade. Roe is still in place, and whether pro-life people like it or not the federal constitution supersedes the state constitution and restricts the ability of state lawmakers to prohibit abortion in any circumstance. Do not be mislead.

2. While it is true that the Hyde Amendment prevents using federal money for abortions, there is nothing that prevents state money from being ordered to be spent to fund abortions. In fact, currently, 16 states pay for abortions out of their state Medicaid funds (your state tax dollars). Nine of these states were forced to pay for abortions due to court rulings. In Connecticut, court rulings paved the way for public funding of abortions and in 2018, 75% of their state’s abortions were paid for by Medicaid. Kansas courts used the Connecticut court case to justify its own ruling, thus clearing a path for taxpayer funded abortion. Because Medicaid is a mixture of federal and state taxpayer dollars, the Hyde Amendment does not prevent the use of Kansas taxpayer dollars for abortions. Passing Medicaid expansion without the life amendment could cause even more taxpayer abortions. We saw last weekend how Nancy Pelosi tried to take advantage of coronavirus funding to fund abortion by bypassing the Hyde Amendment.

3. The Legislature makes laws. Courts interpret and apply those laws. Passing the amendment still requires courts do the check and balance system on all laws, just not under the new strict scrutiny lens created in the recent Kansas case. Nothing takes away the court’s ability to review laws. Rep. Pittman is in the Legislature that has the power to make safeguard laws to protect women who are victims of rape or incest or if a pregnancy endangers the life of the mother. You elect lawmakers. If you don’t like the laws they made, vote them out.

4. Kansas has voted on other constitutional amendments 12 times in months other than November. Why is this amendment different? An August vote doesn’t restrict anyone from going to the polls. You can vote on this if you are a registered Republican, Democrat or independent. You can advance vote. If it is important enough to voters they will vote.

You should have the right to vote on this important issue and it was taken away from you by Rep. Pittman. He complains outside forces are coming in with abortion material to inundate Leavenworth. His vote affected the whole state, not just Leavenworth. The facts are that 74% of Americans support limitations on abortion and 75% of Americans who support abortion believe that abortion should be limited to the first trimester. Not one Democrat voted for the amendment and his is the canned response of every Democrat lawmaker. I’ve talked to Democrats who believe in common sense restrictions on abortion, who don’t believe in abortion up to the date of birth and who don’t want their tax dollars spent on abortion. This is not a Republican v. Democrat fight.

Do your own research, form your own opinion. I trust my voters in Leavenworth to do that and then vote their conscience. For these reasons, I voted yes.

Sen. Kevin Braun represents District 5.