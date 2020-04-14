Duane Lyon

Tuesday

Apr 14, 2020 at 8:40 AM


Good News, Jesus desires to be your best friend


Good News, you can be born again


Good News, forever your blessings are with Him


Good News, He is coming back again


Good News, He will lift you up when you stumble and fall


Good News, He will hear you when you call


Good News, He is your all and all


Good News, He is your refuge, redeemer, rock and wall


Good News, in your heart make more room


Good News, Jesus Christ is coming soon


Good News, with one bow low of your heart and knee


Good News, Jesus will save and set you free


Good News, He cries, softly and tenderly, come to me


Good News, one and all, whosoever you may be


— Lyon is a international writer and poet