It made me sick to my stomach to see the picture in Friday’s paper of men standing on the Capital steps with assault weapons.

While I generally support the right to bear arms, I believe a person must use common sense when bringing a weapon into a public place. These weapons were not there to provide safety in a time of danger, nor to hunt with.

If these individuals wished to be taken seriously during the rally they were attending, instead they looked ridiculous to most Kansans who are following state and national guidelines ... with their weapons safely locked away.

Daryl Craft, Lawrence