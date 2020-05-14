I have had multiple discussions with a couple of older adults about being geeky and nerdy. Almost all of them said that when they were in high school, you didn’t talk about nerdy stuff. If people found out you were into “Star Trek” or “Dungeons & Dragons,” they would bully them. In this generation, it is entirely different.

I have grown up on geeky stuff. I have loved “Star Wars” since second grade and I played my first role-playing game in sixth grade with some of my classmates. Up to my senior year of high school, I bonded with a guy who was considered a jock over our same love of “Game of Thrones.”

I do believe that being geeky-nerdy is the new cool. There are comic book conventions all over the world, and there’s even one in Kansas City. Some of the latest, biggest shows are considered geeky. “The Mandalorian” was the first “Star Wars” TV show that broke insane records and made us all fall in love with baby Yoda. For all those “Star Trek” lovers, “Picard” recently came out and has been given very high praise. Some more top-rated geeky TV shows or movies are “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Avengers” and “Harry Potter.”

Role-playing games like “Dungeons and Dragons” are becoming popular again. I remember my first role-playing game was actually in school. In my sixth-grade social studies class, we all played a civil war role play. It was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a social studies class. All of my friends and I continue to still joke about how my friend Emily was the only one on both sides of the war that didn’t have shoes. I ended up blind with a punctured lung as well as being a prisoner of war.

If you have ever been bullied because of liking something nerdy or geeky, you are not alone. Be proud of your love for what you have. Don’t be afraid to show off your new lightsaber or phaser. There is a little bit of a geek in all of us.

Chloe Berg is a native of Leavenworth and a student at Benedictine College.