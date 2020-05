To the editor:

Though I don’t often agree with Ms. Gillett’s letters in regard to politics, I found her letter May 12 in the Times concerning tutoring both outstanding and uplifting. What she is doing is wonderful and so helpful to the children during this very tough time. Well done, Donna, and keep it up. It is something I would do if now, having entered my 70s, my brain was still up to it. Thanks Donna for your kind and giving efforts.