Between January and March 2020, 2,921 Kansas kids have been placed into our broken foster care system, bringing the total number of children in care to 7,296. While this is the lowest total in over two years, behind each number is a child. And each child deserves a happy, healthy childhood that supports his or her physical, mental and emotional development. We cannot accept anything less than stability, safety and accountability for children in foster care.

Since Kansas Appleseed — and partners National Center for Youth Law, Children’s Rights and attorney Lori Burns-Bucklew — filed a class action lawsuit in November 2018, there has been some progress. For example, the rate at which children move in foster care has dropped from about 10 moves per 1,000 days in September 2019 to about seven per 1,000 days in March 2020. As always, dedicated social workers and caseworkers with limited resources across the state do their best for kids.

Kansas child welfare continues to struggle with extreme placement instability and a lack of mental health resources. The re-entry rate into foster care is up to its highest-ever recorded level. As of January, more than one in 10 kids came back into the system within a year of their placement. Racial disparities are increasing. Black children are 2.24 times more likely to be removed from their homes than white children after we take into account other factors, like family income. These failures further traumatize children and make them question their sense of worth and belonging.

These examples and recent headlines show us what many youths in foster care, foster families, social workers and biological families already know: Our child welfare system needs greater transparency and accountability. This is why Kansas needs an Office of the Child Advocate now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State lawmakers have considered establishing an Office of the Child Advocate for years. The 2018 Child Welfare System Task Force working groups recommended: “The State of Kansas shall fund and establish the Office of the Child Advocate ... to identify challenges across the child welfare system, provide oversight and propose solutions.” According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “independence is a core defining principle of an effective and credible” watchdog.

House Bill 2187 would have created such an office in the 2020 legislative session. More than a dozen other states, including Missouri, which provided a model for the bill, have similar offices. In these states, they protect kids, produce independent reports and investigations, and shine a light on reforms and best practices. Kansas has a long way to go to fix our foster care system, and the Office of the Child Advocate could provide an apolitical voice to lead the way.

Establishing the Office of the Child Advocate would be a fiscally responsible move for Kansas. On average, the cost per child in foster care in Kansas is $25,819. In states with similar oversight offices, the number of kids in care dropped by 13.33% after creating the office. Translating those numbers, we could see an annual savings of more than $25 million.

These funds — in addition to increasing federal programs — could be better spent doing what we know helps our kids best: investing in families. Fixing foster care is one of Gov. Laura Kelly’s top priorities, but state lawmakers also are responsible for Kansas kids in foster care.

Who among our political leaders will stand up for our kids in the system and achieve smart reforms?

Joey Hentzler is the director of advocacy for Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, a nonprofit advocacy organization.