To the editor:

I am writing in response to Bruce Wiley’s letter May 14 attacking retired Col. Pat Proctor and Kansas Sen. Kevin Braun. Once again, I am compelled to correct Mr. Wiley’s misinformation.

Mr. Wiley attacked Proctor for encouraging people to attend the protests in Topeka. But exactly what is wrong with standing for the right of the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances? Does Mr. Wiley not understand that our first amendment rights may not be taken away by anyone, not even during a health crisis? I am heartened that we have a candidate for the Kansas Statehouse who is passionate about putting Kansans back to work and restoring checks and balances to the unrestrained emergency powers being exercised by the governor. Why wouldn’t anyone encourage their neighbors to make their voices heard if they feel the same?

Likewise, Mr. Wiley attacked Braun for attending the protest and speaking to protesters. Mr. Wiley fails to mention that the senator was already in his office in the capitol building to participate in a committee meeting. He also fails to mention that many of the senator’s constituents were among the crowd of protesters to which he spoke. Those protestors were, and they remain, upset, discouraged, fed up and fearful for their economic future. I applaud my state senator for stopping to answer questions from the folks who recognized him as a representative of the people.

Both Proctor and Braun have an empathetic connection with the people in their districts. Neither would ever ignore those who are in need.

Mr. Wiley claims to be a Republican. The Republican Party stands for the rights of the individual, personal responsibility and limited government. I am mystified as to why Mr. Wiley, if he really is a Republican, would have an issue with Kansans standing up for their inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and in opposition to a governor who has usurped those rights.