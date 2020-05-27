To the editor:

P.T. Barnum once said “everyone loves a circus.” That could be debated when it comes to dealing with a deadly virus that has taken the lives of about 100,000 of our fellow Americans. Apparently, a couple of our local politicians and their supporters think that a circus freak show is just the remedy that we need in order to overcome the disastrous effects associated with the COVID-19 scourge.

I am talking about Sen. Kevin Braun and House of Representatives candidate Pat Proctor and their crew of kabuki theater supporters. It seems that my description of the protests in Topeka on April 23 as a circus freak show has struck a nerve. Predictably, they yammer about their favorite go-to, citing first amendment rights. They pluck from the sky the notion that somehow the general population in our community support handcuffing our governor in her efforts to implement measures to drive down the death rate from COVID-19 in our state.

Anyone who has seen the videos of the April 23 protests will confirm that what took place could easily be described as a circus freak show.

As to Pat Proctor’s constant goading of his fellow citizens to attend the circus and Sen. Kevin Braun’s kumbaya moments of bonding with the circus agitators, I can only say shame on them. These two candidates represent what we all hate about bottom feeder politicians. They are part of the problem instead of being a part of the solution. They are persona non grata in providing leadership while facing a health crisis that could strike any one of us with deadly results.

I want to take the opportunity to thank our governor for her steady hand and unwavering leadership in dealing with this colossal crisis. She has done a good job of holding things together despite the ineptitude and lack of coherent leadership coming out of Washington as well as the constant ankle biting from politicians such as Braun and Proctor. That is true and pure leadership in anyone’s book, except to those who subscribe to the circus mentality.