This pandemic has made us rearrange so many aspects of our lives. Many of us were looking a brand-new world living in quarantine. A lot of us aren’t going out as often. Plans have been put on hold or canceled, many of the annual events and traditions we look forward to, have been delayed.

And while it is perfectly OK to feel frustrated or mourn that loss, there’s a chance you might feel something is still amiss as you adjust to this new albeit temporary normal. Perhaps you’re looking for a way to pass the time.

We have a suggestion for how to fill some of that time: Document it. Take a picture, keep a journal, diary or a log, work on a craft project. Whatever works best for you. The important this is that you find a way to keep a record of this moment in history. Your memory and likely others will thank you later.

In the future when we look back on this moment, that item or document will be able to help others learn about what life was like during this pandemic. Better yet, it’s written in your voice with your thoughts and feelings. That has extreme value.

Sure history has news clippings, videos and files to document how the world is handling this situation, but even the best team of journalists and historians can’t cover everything. That puts the onus on each of us to find a way to preserve our own contributions to this moment in history.

As this pandemic rolls on, the significance of its stories only increases. Many of our children, grandchildren, neighbors, nieces and nephews won’t have memories of this moment, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they know what happened and, better yet, how we handled it. That’s why documenting this is so important.

When they come to you down the road with questions for a school project, this will help. Historical societies will also have a use for these items as time goes on and people start to wonder how the community handled this. You can easily contribute to this story by participating.

It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate. Perhaps start by taking a photo of your at-home workspace, your family doing something ordinary, or keeping a log of activities you did that day or even the week. It can slowly build up as time goes on and you get more comfortable with doing so.

If you’d like to work on a craft project, try something new or perhaps something you enjoy that can help you pass the time. You can give out those projects as gifts, and it comes with an additional story that it was made with care during the pandemic. That adds a layer of significance to whatever you produce.

These projects might not seem very significant at the moment, but you’ll thank yourself for doing them as time rolls on and you have a way to remember this pandemic when you’re asked.

Good luck and happy documenting.