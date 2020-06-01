With Memorial Day celebrated recently, I took time to reflect on my family and all the people that have served. My family is hugely patriotic, with various members of being in different military branches.

The oldest ancestor I found in the military was my great-great-grandfather, John Berg, who worked as a teamster for the Army at Fort Leavenworth during the Civil War. My great-grandfather, Joseph Berg, was one of the first soldiers inducted into the Army from Leavenworth County at the start of World War I. He was one of the last soldiers to return home after the war because he was detailed by the Army to escort home the bodies of fallen soldiers who had died of the Spanish flu.

My grandfather, George Berg, was in the Army for his entire working career. His specialty was logistics and he became a major.

All three of these heroes are buried at the Easton Cemetery within a few feet of each other. The only family member I have that was in a war and not buried in Easton was my great-uncle Zachariah Berg. He was killed in Germany during World War II. Ironically, he was killed in the very same town from which my family originated.

As for the current generation, I have three cousins who have graduated from military academies.

It’s good to remember those who served – on Memorial Day and every day.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and a student at Benedictine College.