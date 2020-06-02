Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

“Give me liberty or give me death.”



That war cry of American Revolutionary firebrand Patrick Henry is now an increasingly popular slogan of the courageous protestors seeking freedom in besieged Hong Kong. Henry’s fighting words are present on student backpacks, signs carried by freedom protestors and elsewhere.



On May 21, China’s National People’s Congress, the rubber-stamp legislature controlled by the Communist Party, announced a harsh repressive national security law aimed at Hong Kong. Renewed protests immediately commenced in the territory.



Last June, an estimated 2 million people peacefully protested a proposal that would have made extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China much easier. In response, Beijing backed off the effort to tighten control of Hong Kong. The proposal was first suspended, and then withdrawn entirely.



A brutal murder in Taiwan, after which the suspect fled to Hong Kong, provided the pretext for Beijing. However, the actual agenda was to assert Beijing’s authority over both the former British colony of Hong Kong and eventually the large island of Taiwan.



United States government leaders are reacting forcefully and with determination. On May 29, President Donald Trump announced that Hong Kong’s autonomy effectively has ended, and therefore the territory will no longer have privileged trade status. A separate statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforced the tough stance.



The government of Britain announced that Hong Kong residents holding British passports could seek citizenship. The British colony became a “semiautonomous administrative region” of China in 1997. Beijing since has worked to remove residual freedom.



In November 2016, China intervened to ban two young legislators from serving. Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching had demonstrated independence and inserted “Hong Kong Nation” into their oaths of office. Demonstrations and police confrontations followed.



In 1992, Deng Xiaoping opened China’s economy to private investment and market development with the declaration of “People’s Socialism.” In the years since, tensions have developed as authorities strive to promote commerce yet control people.



In late 2010, government censors placed severe restrictions on any online searches for the English term “freedom.” Google that year withdrew search services from China and moved them to the relatively freer Hong Kong.



“Big Brother” in Beijing constantly enforces an ever-changing official list of banned language. Last December, Google development of Project Dragonfly, a censorship service in China, generated tremendous criticism, including from outraged employees within that mammoth corporation. The company then announced the project had been terminated.



Other U.S. companies, including Cisco Systems and Microsoft, have helped Beijing implement censorship. Government and other leaders and organizations should publicly condemn this behavior.



Yet significant economic cooperation between mainland China and Taiwan continues. Transportation accords in 2008 included direct shipping, expansion of weekly passenger flights from 36 to 108, and new cargo flights up to a maximum of 60 per month. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) facilitates this. Likewise, Hong Kong is vital to China’s economy.



In terms of economic, geographic and population size, vastly larger China dwarfs both Hong Kong and Taiwan. Yet economic and political realities encourage restraint.



U.S. government leaders must complement current actions with a sustained strategy to limit and restrain China’s expansion. This should include naval and air maneuvers, closer Taiwan ties, reinforcing alliance with Japan and non-commercial exchanges with Hong Kong.



Beijing has backed off from bullying before. Today, global commercial as well as political tides are moving in the direction of freedom. Patrick Henry would be reassured.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.