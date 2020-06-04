This has been a most interesting year – Australian wildfires, COVID-19 and now the death of George Floyd. On May 25, George Floyd died after a policeman knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. This death has caused a righteous uproar throughout America and other countries. The most prominent organization that is leading this charge of change is the Black Lives Matter movement.

The movement was founded on July 13, 2013. Their campaign focuses on the violence and systemic racism toward African Americans throughout the world. Their largest platform is on social media, and recently they have gotten a lot of support.

Last Tuesday was Blackout Tuesday. All across social media, supporters of the movement posted a blank, black picture to amplify the voices, work and message of the black community. Also, throughout the week, people have posted on their social media photos and videos supporting the movement as well as websites and GoFundMe pages to help support the organization.

It is extremely sad to see what has happened to Mr. Floyd to the point that it is heartbreaking. Race relations in the United States have opened my eyes, and I honestly thought it was always exaggerated or made up to get airtime. After the murder of George Floyd, my feed was bombarded with other videos that I honestly couldn’t believe. One of those videos was a group of African American girls just walking along the sidewalk minding their own business when a cop pepper sprayed them for absolutely no reason.

People are mad about what has happened, and they have the right. I don’t think looting is the answer. Most of the peaceful protestors are not the ones who are looting. I’ve seen multiple protesters block businesses from the looters and protesters talking down the looters.

Generation Z, as stated before, is the first generation to grow up with technology. With technology, we have seen and accepted all types of people and religions all across social media. Some people from older generations may not have accepted everything, perhaps because they haven’t seen what we have seen on social media. Racism and prejudice have no place in Generation Z.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and a student at Benedictine College.