I have a gripe! This whole COVID-19 is bad enough, but the actions of the scientific disease experts, the media, governors and mayors all vying to become the saviors and dictators of the Republic is nothing more than fascism. I expect nothing less from them, after all they are narcissist and egotistical — a biproduct of the political environment. But that's not my gripe.

I am tired of all those mentioned above saying, "Get used to it; this is the new normal." Bull! If we let it, it will be the new normal. However, we, being the great people we are, need to make a statement. This is not going to be the new normal. This is a bump in the road, a slight detour. We will not settle for a new normal. We will make the old normal better because of this experience.

We will come out of this a lot wiser, with eyes and minds open to the corrupt, hateful plans and schemes of those who would destroy the Republic. We will remember principles upon which the Republic was founded, and those whom we elected to serve us, will either do so, or we will send them home ... or to prison.

Now I feel better.

John Fedele, Salina