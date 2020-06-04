The in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked outrage in the local Minneapolis community as to what appears to be excessive force utilized by at least one involved officer and negligence on the part of others. Virtually everyone across the country no matter what ethnicity, gender or race agreed that the tactics utilized to affect the arrest of Mr. Floyd appeared to be excessive. Chiefs of police, police unions and associations and individual officers joined in the conversation, not defending the rights of their fellow officers but condemning the actions and inactions of the arresting officers.

Under extreme pressure, the Hennepin County attorney charged former officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in record time and with the minimum evidence necessary to move the case forward. The other three officers involved have been fired and will undoubtedly face arrest and possible prosecution. Understandably, the Floyd family is seeking justice as other concerned people and groups took to the street to protest for police reform.

But the violent criminal riots we are witnessing nationwide has all but hijacked the entire Floyd situation and diminished its significance.

That’s because the riots are not about the George Floyd incident at all. There are people involved in the protesting and rioting that are angry and want reforms in police tactics but they are being used by larger entities with an entirely different agenda. These rioters and riots are orchestrated, organized and funded and utilize insurgency-type tactics with leadership pulling the strings and stoking the flames of dissent.

In years past our local, state and federal government was stable with employees and elected officials committed to doing their jobs outside of their personal views and philosophies in order to quell violent social events. But that is no longer the case as we now have a large percentage of politicians and leadership of city and state governments, police departments and legislative bodies, to include Congress, who no longer see it their duty to uphold the offices they hold and perform the duties required of them despite their personal opinions regarding social issues. The highly divisive societal issues have permeated into our governmental structure so much so that the very offices and institutions that once held our society together in times of great consequence are now outright supporting the violent anarchy that is taking place in our communities nationwide.

Governors and mayors hamstring law enforcement agencies and prevent them from enforcing law and order while they openly advocate and support violence, protests, criminality, looting and pillaging of entire business districts. In many liberal cities, senior police leadership has also adopted the same philosophies and hampered front line officers from carrying out their sworn duties to protect and defend the helpless business owners and citizens.

What about the constitutional rights of those business owners and individuals who have nothing to do with any of this? Who is liable for their losses? What about the many victims of this violence to include scores of law enforcement officers already gravely injured or killed?

Perhaps the appointed leaders who have failed to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the offices they hold should be held criminally liable for their actions and in actions of facilitating, encouraging, turning a blind eye and outright supporting what I call is an insurgency.

This is not about a bunch of innocent protesters yelling for change. It is about what is very clearly an overt violent and criminal attempt to fundamentally change this nation from the ground up by using guerrilla warfare tactics to carry out the stated goals of Antifa.

Antifa is not a bunch of college age kids vocalizing their discontent over some social issue even though a majority of them are heavily recruited on college campuses under the false banner of fighting racism. No, Antifa is a hard core movement that needs to be taken very seriously and thankfully it is now labeled a domestic terror group.

Why are they a domestic terror group? Let me site but one of thousands examples. Recently in Richmond, Virginia, rioters intentionally set fire to an occupied multi-family residence with a child inside. Antifa and its supporters then blocked the fire department’s access to the residence by setting up a road block and thus ensuring the death of the innocent child. There is no doubt that Antifa, its members, supporters, leadership and enablers are a murderous domestic terror organization.

But make no mistake and don’t put your head in the sand because Antifa is not going away any time soon. The overall transformational agenda and the goals they seek are long-term and not in line with the founding principals of this nation. Their leftist elite leadership and string pullers, who are at every level of our government, support their cause because it is their cause too. Understand that Antifa with their fighting mantra of “by any means necessary” is not going away and very well could achieve their goals unless they are stopped and the leadership at all levels exposed and held responsible.

Viper One Six – Out.

Dave Shearman, author of the book “Outside The Wire In Blue,” is a former police officer in Los Angeles.