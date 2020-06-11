For the last couple of years, cancel culture has targeted people, organizations and entertainment. The latest target for cancel culture is Elmer Fudd, the hunter in “Looney Tunes” whose mission is to find and kill Bugs Bunny.

HBO Max has recently put out a new rebooted series of the show but has become a bit more progressive on what it will show.

“We’re not doing guns,” Executive Producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times in a recent interview. “But we can do cartoony violence – TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

In this new show, Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam have been unarmed. They will no longer be brandishing their iconic weapons.

No mention was made on whether or not the guns being removed was a response to gun violence and school shootings in the U.S.

Many people took to social media to voice their thoughts on this matter.

“Elmer Fudd without his gun is like Yosemite Sam without his mustache,” @Alien_McQueen tweeted Sunday. “Give Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd their guns back! #justiceforelmer #justiceforyosemite,” another person tweeted.

Some people supported the decision to keep guns out of the show.

“I can’t believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway,” tweeted Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.