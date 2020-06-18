To the editor:

A letter to the editor from April Cromer in Tuesday’s paper is misleading. The Leavenworth County Democratic Party did not organize the Unity Walk. Credit should be given to the local NAACP, Richard Allen Cultural Center and Unity in the Community. The organizations should be applauded for organizing an inspirational and peaceful event that was well attended. Events of this nature are public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Sherri Grogan is chairwoman of Leavenworth County Democrats.