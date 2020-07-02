Forget the peanuts and crackerjacks — we’re just thrilled to know that baseball is back.

After much negotiating Major league Baseball has resumed spring training and will likely start the regular season at the end of the month.

Perhaps we can make an exception to the rule about no crying in baseball if those tears are tears of joy? We hope so.

The game is going to look a little different. There won’t be fans in the stands, though all games will be televised. The rules will be slightly tweaked, but baseball is back. That’s good enough for us. Frankly, any sport on television is a win at this point.

It’s safe to say the return to the field is a welcome reprieve from the stress of 2020. COVID-19 has taken so many things from us this year, it’s good to know it wasn’t able to take away America’s pastime.

There’s something special about sports. They’re a welcome distraction. They bring us together in ways few other things can. No matter your beliefs, you can always cheer on the home team to a victory.

These competitions are more than just games. They allow us to find something in common with other fans, at least for a few hours. The rivalries, the traditions, the competition, the stats, the questionable calls — sports provide us so much and enrich our lives. We’ve needed this.

Having live sports again is a small but huge step in our return to normalcy. While we wish we could join you in the stands, we’ll gladly watch from our couches until we can.

We hope things go well for MLB. We hope that the players stay safe and healthy. We know this wasn’t the season people were expecting and that changes needed to be made to even guarantee it could.

Kudos to those who got us there. We appreciate the work that was done to get to this point.

We also hope this salvaged season will serve as the blueprint for other professional leagues to follow. If all goes well, hopefully, the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA and others can move forward with their own seasons based on what we learn from the MLB. We’re ready to cheer for you, too.

Baseball’s return gives us hope just like the sports fan who believes this is going to be the year for their team. Perhaps 2020 can make a turnaround. We hope so, and we believe with the return of sports it’s already better.