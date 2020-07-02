Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may not be the youngest representative anymore if 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn wins the election in November. The first Gen Z politician will be Cawthron if he beats Moe Davis of North Carolina.

Madison Cawthorn is a real estate investment CEO who beat Lynda Bennet, a Trump-backed U.S. House candidate in North Carolina’s Republican primary. Cawthorn calls himself a Constitutional conservative who is "committed to defending the values of faith, family and freedom that have made America great," as well as a practicing Christian who wants to cut government spending. He counts Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk as his conservative role models.

Cawthorn is a bit different than his older conservative politicians, for example, taking down the Confederate statues.

"These people seceded from our country. They declared war on the United States. I don’t necessarily want to have hero worship for them. I do believe statues romanticize history," he said.

Another view Cawthorn doesn’t share with his older counterparts is overturning the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC. That has allowed corporations and labor unions to spend money outside of campaigns during elections.

"I think it gives people undue influence in our democratic process," said Cawthorn.

Cawthorn has said that when in Congress, he wants to push back older generations in power.

"I see a significantly higher amount of conservatives in my generation, Gen Z, than I do in the millennial generation. So I view myself as a retort to this far-left narrative, whether it’s been pushed by people like Rep. Ilhan Omar or Rep. Ocasio-Cortez."

Cawthorn still has one major hurdle in front of him to get to that seat, and that is Democrat Moe Davis.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and a student at Benedictine College.