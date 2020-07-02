Joe Biden and his Democratic Party have hitched their wagon to the far left, radical, anarchist wing. Numerous news outlets and TV pundits have acknowledged that the "progressive" faction is forcing Biden to go where he otherwise might not have gone.

What does this push to the left entail?

Democratic mayors gallop to defund or abolish the police in fear of the mob. To his credit, Biden still opposes defunding the police. We will see how long he can keep that position. Democratic Speaker Pelosi dodged by saying "it is a local matter."

Ironically, a Washington State Democratic mayor favored abolishing the police until criminals vandalized her house.

The situation in Seattle (Democratic governor and mayor) continues. Thugs remain in charge of their compound into which neither police nor medics were allowed after shootings. The dim-witted governor mayor says "Don’t be afraid of democracy" in this "summer of love."

On June 23, President Obama chastised President Trump’s riot control actions as "a militarized response to peaceful demonstrations."

Democratic governors deploying National Guard soldiers in riot gear is not "militarizing." President Trump holding regular Army troops in abeyance, but not deploying them, is "militarizing."

Protests against Floyd’s killing have been hijacked by ignorant, imbecilic vandals. Their only objective is to destroy property, loot businesses and bring down our government.

New York Democratic governor Cuomo condones the destruction. He declared that tearing down statues is "healthy." Also, defacing World War II memorials makes "good statements."

In California (Democratic governor), rioters desecrated a monument to Holocaust survivors.

In Madison, Wisconsin (Democratic governor and mayor), a Democratic state senator who supported protestors was beaten by protestors. The mob then threw into the lake a statue of an abolitionist who fought for the Union during the Civil War.

In Boston (Democratic mayor), ignoramuses vandalized a statue of Columbus and a memorial to the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the first Black infantry unit in the U.S. Army.

In Philadelphia (Democratic governor and mayor), thugs defaced the statue of an abolitionist who had used his own money to start a school for Black children.

In San Francisco (Democratic governor and mayor), anarchists toppled a statue of U.S. Grant because his wife owned slaves. If they were capable of reading a book, they might learn that Grant led the Union victory in the Civil War, thus freeing thousands of slaves. But that’s irrelevant.

In Washington, D.C. (Democratic mayor), Eleanor Norton, a Black district delegate to Congress, sides with protestors to remove the Emancipation Proclamation statue of Lincoln. Apparently, she believes that the freed slaves who paid for the monument were actually racists.

In D.C., hoodlums targeted the Lincoln Memorial steps, the World War II Memorial and the U.S. Navy Memorial with graffiti and spray paint.

In Chicago (Democratic governor and mayor) and Richmond, Virginia (Democratic governor and mayor), other Columbus statues were vandalized.

In Lincoln, Nebraska (Democratic mayor), someone spray painted a Lincoln statue.

A prominent Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist has called for "destruction of Jesus Christ statues and Christian churches for depiction of the ‘white’ holy family," which are indicators of "white supremacy" and "racist propaganda."

The Democratic National Committee is asking on its website for people to sign petitions in favor of BLM.

A Democratic congressman belittled conservatives for believing in "religious liberty." Has this moron read the Constitution? He then stated that "If we had more high school kids in Congress, we’d be a better country." Brilliant! Put that in Biden’s platform!

In an interview on Fox News, Greater New York BLM president Hawk Newsome said. "If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it … by any means necessary." Does this leftist rhetoric concern anyone?

What does all of this tell us?

Democratic administrations are led by cowards fearful of antagonizing criminal mobs.

The mobs care not about George Floyd. They care only about stealing and destroying. Where are the police in these Democratic cities?

Critical thinking about history is an unknown concept.

We see a Democratic Party that sits silently rather than challenge those who have contempt for Christianity, have an Orwellian view of history, will not protect private or public property, will not respond to overt criminal behavior and will not speak out against "burn(ing) down this system."

This is the ugly reality of Democratic governance.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.