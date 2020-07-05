In America, we are a very fortunate people. Our Constitution gave us a Bill of Rights. They were given to all of us, without effort on our part. However, with those rights, we have responsibilities. Sadly they come with effort from us. If each of us gave the same effort we put into screaming for our rights into performing, and living with our responsibilities, we would not have worry about injustice.

As I write this, I am staring at Congress, the Justice System, military, state institutions, law enforcement, business, religious entities, educational institutions and all people (White, Black, Oriental, Indigenous or Latin American). After all we are all Americans.

William D. Brannan, Seneca