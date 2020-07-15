I am experiencing profound sadness today, July 4. So many Topekans seem to be enjoying Independence Day in the tradition of years past. No-mask large gatherings seem to be everywhere. Meanwhile, those who are hospitalized or in the emergency room must be alone: no support for the ill, no one allowed by their side due to the pandemic. I worked in a pediatric cancer unit and can’t begin to imagine what it would have been like for a child to be alone in the hospital.

I am terrified of the resulting spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks from now. I don’t wish this virus on anyone or their family and friends, but I’m angry that healthcare workers and all essential workers will be unnecessarily exposed.

We don’t balk at "no shirt, no shoes, no service," or seat belt laws, or signs in a bathroom that says, "employees must wash their hands after using the restroom," how is this different? Actually it is different because it seems to me that the consequences of choosing to gather, to not wear a mask are far more severe.

Masks work, social distancing works, hand washing works, please, let’s get through this together.

Jane Greene, Topeka