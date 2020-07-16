Remember that moment in September 2019 when Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke threw his hand in the air? He yelled, "Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."

That was a precursor to what the Democrats really want. Now they are coming after your handguns, too.

Probably most of us have read about or watched the video of protestors destroying a gate to gain access to private property. When told to leave, they did not.

We saw two private citizens brandishing what appear to be an AR-15 and a handgun. Reports are that they were legally purchased.

Allegedly, the protestors were threatening to kill the homeowners and burn down their house. One report was that some protestors were armed. Another said they were displaying full ammunition magazines and saying, "You’re next."

Rather than arrest the vandals and trespassers, Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner served the couple with a search warrant and seized the rifle and handgun. She claimed the homeowners’ actions were a "violent assault."

We should not be surprised. Obama himself disparaged people who "cling to guns and religion."

We also should not be surprised that the mayor of St. Louis is a Democrat.

These actions, to include Democratic mayors allowing armed thugs to take over a section of Seattle, are clear indicators that the Democratic Party has flushed the Second Amendment down the toilet.

Not only does the power-hungry Democratic circuit attorney trash the Constitution, but also she violates the Missouri law regarding the Castle Doctrine.

This law states that "physical force may be used when individuals reasonably believe that the physical force used is necessary for the defense of themselves (or others) from an imminent attack of unlawful force from another person."

Furthermore, "A person has no duty to retreat from their dwelling, residence, or vehicle" or "from their private property."

The homeowners never fired their weapons. A mob was gathering on private property. According to news reports, the private neighborhood was very close to where former Police Chief David Dorn was murdered.

Gardner, who demonstrates blatant partisanship, favors the trespassers because they need to be protected from "intimidation or threat of deadly force," and that would "not be tolerated."

Again, allegedly, the couple was threatened with death and destruction of private property. But this Democratic fool does not consider those threats to be "intimidation" or "threat of deadly force."

The Missouri Republican attorney general characterized Gardner’s record as "sketchy."

When it comes to the Second Amendment, Republicans and Democrats are on two different pages.

The Republican platform plank begins with "The Second Amendment: Our Right to Keep and Bear Arms." The text mentions the Second Amendment numerous times.

Democrats have not yet developed a platform, but the 2016 platform section on firearms begins "Preventing Gun Violence." It never mentions the Second Amendment.

In May, a Kansas City Star editorial examined the Senate race between Democratic Barbara Bollier and Republicans Kris Kobach and Roger Marshall. The author discounted the other candidates.

On their websites, Kobach, Marshall, Lindstrom and Hamilton give strong defenses of the right to bear arms as enshrined in the Second Amendment.

Bollier does not mention the Second Amendment on her website.

If you care about the Second Amendment, there is a clear choice in the Kansas senatorial race between Democratic Bollier and strongly pro-Second Amendment Republican candidates.

Bollier, O’Rourke and Obama, all Democrats, made clear what they think of the Second Amendment and disparage those who think the Second Amendment is sacrosanct.

Biden, a Democrat, when asked about taking people’s guns, replied, "Bingo, you’re right if you have an assault weapon."

That begs the question of what is an assault weapon. Is it a rifle that looks scary, as I have heard some describe it? If so, any firearm pointed in your direction is "scary." The definition, as determined by the Congress, will have an entirely different meaning on the Republican side of the aisle than on the Democratic side of the aisle.

The bottom line is that Democrats will take away any right you think you have to defend yourself. As for Gardner, the Second Amendment and Missouri law are no impediment to confiscating your firearms.

Anyone who believes Democrats will swing to the middle on the Second Amendment is delusional.

Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47 and your handgun.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.