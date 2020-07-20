To the editor:

Unequivocally and with pleasure, I endorse Tom Dials for the Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners in District 4. I do so with 35 years experience assessing leadership effectiveness at every level of the United States Army, three as an infantry officer in combat and 30 years in the banking business as a president and director.

Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military theoretician, says in his treaties, "The Art of War," "The commander stands for the virtues of wisdom, sincerity, benevolence, courage and strictness." In every action, Tom epitomizes each characteristic.

Over the years, I have been privy to Tom’s work on many Army and business issues. I have observed him skillfully blend his keen intellect and analytical ability with unusual dedication and sense of mission to generate and complete projects which have and will positively impact those entities for years to come.

In the process, Tom’s leadership serves as a beacon. All with whom he interfaces seek his advice and counsel on wide-ranging issues. He has the unique faculty to research quickly and thoroughly, thus his responses are prompt and factual. Tom never "shoots from the hip." By every measure, Tom is a visionary with an uncommon intellectual capacity who has both feet firmly planted.

Tom is prepared to ask the tough questions and does. He has a backbone of steel and carries each point with enthusiasm and authority, yet is a team player of the first order.

Tom’s leadership is further defined in his understanding, like few others, of our life in this country, our history and the sacrifices that have been made, the lives that have been given by those who fought at Normandy, Iwo Jima, in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tom is a fierce guardian of the 400 years of America’s hard earned accounts, the principles we have established, the results of battles we have fought and the morals we have upheld century after century. In the process, he lives an oath, a pledge and a sacred trust.

In sum, in "soldier talk," I evoke Sun Tzu again, who assessed, "The general who advances without coveting fame and retreats without fearing disgrace, whose only thought is to protect his country and do good for his sovereign, is the jewel of the kingdom."

Assuredly, Tom Dials is.

I welcome the opportunity to meet with anyone to project, in more detail, the high professional and personal regard, respect and admiration I hold for Tom Dials.