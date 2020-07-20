To the editor:

It’s the season for political ads on TV again. Probably because it’s Kansas, one of the states where my vote for president doesn’t count, most are from Republicans. Everybody wants to claim themselves as a conservative, the true conservative or the most conservative. Then they talk about supporting President Trump.

I call President Trump many things, but conservative is not what comes to mind. They say that they are going to take on China and stop Pelosi, but there seems to be very little comment about doing something for Kansans. I may have said it before, but I don’t like being lied to and my BS tank is full.