To the editor:

Mike Smith grew up in a military household where his father was a colonel. Mike served with the Lansing Police Department from 1979 to 1999, holding the position of chief for 16 years. He was one of the founding board members for the Leavenworth County domestic violence shelter. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. Mike also served as the Lansing city administrator from 1999 to 2015. During his tenure, the city was awarded millions of dollars in grant money to improve roads.

In 2017, he was elected mayor of Lansing and currently holds this position. He further contributed his time to the community as a volunteer football coach from 1996 to 2017. All four of his children graduated from Lansing High School.

Mike is well known in the community for his compassion and dedication to the citizens of Lansing. He is the best candidate for this position.

On Aug. 4, please choose Mike Smith for county commissioner.