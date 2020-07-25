In a few weeks, a Douglas County judge is expected to decide whether Sarah (McLinn) Gonzales is entitled to new trial. Gonzales was convicted in the 2014 murder of CiCi’s Pizza owner Hal Sasko and given a "Hard 50" sentence.

The judge’s decision is expected to focus on whether Gonzales’ attorney put up an adequate defense and whether he fully explained the consequences of not accepting a 25-year plea deal offered by Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

These are valid questions, certainly. But for those of us who’ve followed this case, there’s a much bigger issue: How should our legal system respond when someone who’s been abused kills their abuser?

Gonzales, who had extensive childhood trauma, landed a part-time job at a CiCi’s Pizza in Topeka when she was 15. Often, she said, Sasko would give her rides to work from Topeka High School. He told her not to tell her mother.

Gonzales moved to Lawrence with Sasko when she was 17; he was 50. He told friends she was a rarely mentioned stepdaughter. He promised her a better life; he said he’d pay for her college. He was in her cellphone under "Dad."

According to court documents, Sasko "started giving her cocaine and ecstasy. Repeatedly, especially after getting her drunk and giving her drugs, he would move close to her and press her on whether she ever could see him in a romantic or sexual way."

The documents indicate that after Gonzales turned 18, Sasko "had gotten her almost blackout drunk, (Gonzales) relented, and they had sex. She deeply regretted this and wished it had not happened. She told him that would not happen again."

Sasko, however, told Gonzales she would have to pay back all the money he’d spent on her, including the $10,000 for the gluteal-implant surgery he’d hoped would make her buttocks bigger.

Also in the court documents: Sasko "started to talk down to her often, would leave her bill out for her to see, would get angry, belittle her, call her unattractive, withhold alcohol and drugs to which he had gotten her addicted, and demand sex. He made it clear that if she did not have sex with him, he would continue to withhold drugs and would require her to pay her bill."

Gonzales testified under oath she had no choice but to let Sasko have his way with her. She had no money, nowhere to go and her mental health was in tatters. She said Sasko had nonconsensual sex with her several times a week for almost a year.

Gonzales did, in fact, kill Sasko, and it was gruesome. She used his blood to write "FREEDOM" on the kitchen wall.

At her 2015 trial, Gonzales’ attorney argued that she wasn’t guilty of first-degree murder because her multiple personality disorder prevented her from forming intent. Branson, however, argued there was ample evidence she had plotted the killing. The jury sided with Branson and sanctioned a Hard 50 sentence.

No one is saying Gonzales should have killed Sasko. But a 50-year sentence for a young woman who kills her serial rapist is not justice. Our criminal justice system failed Gonzales by ignoring her trauma and the dynamics of sexual violence. Her victimization should be considered. Her imprisonment started when she was groomed and imprisoned by Sasko.

If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, advocates are available to help 24/7. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) and the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) provide free, confidential services.

Becca Spielman is the program director at the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ Center for Safety and Empowerment in Topeka. Megan Stuke is the executive director at The Willow Domestic Violence in Lawrence.