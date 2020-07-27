In high school, my ability to learn was constantly disrupted by severe chronic migraines and issues with bullying. I needed to find a school that met my needs, not only for my physical and mental health, but for my education. The solution? Online school.

At Insight school of Kansas, I got the attention I needed to succeed as an adult. Online school taught me how to structure my own schedule, plan ahead, and hold myself accountable. These skills and the ability to connect in a virtual learning environment prepared me for college and my current career.

Now, I’m a nationally certified pharmacy technician and have worked in public health for the last three years.

My great experience with online school allowed me to put my future in my hands by providing a solution that met my needs. I believe it should be an option families always have.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, I hope families look into online school. Yes, it’s different from in-person learning. But it works. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it and it shouldn’t be overlooked as a quality choice for education.

Courtney Hardister, Wichita