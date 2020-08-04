We’ve had quite a bit of rain in the past few weeks.

We won't complain about it, but we should note that some areas across the state experienced some stages of flooding or flash flooding.

Rain can add up fast, and when that water has nowhere to go, things start to seem a bit more biblical. But there's no need to start building an ark today.

We hope you stayed safe during all of those rains. If you had property damaged by the high waters, our thoughts are with you. We hope you're able to replace or repair it quickly.

That's the thing about damaged property: It can be replaced, people can't be.

If you ever should find yourself in a situation where high water meets you on the road, don't attempt to cross it. It's not worth it.

As the saying goes, turn around. Don't drown.

That situation rarely ends well. Unless you're James Bond and your vehicle doubles as a boat, but that seems highly unlikely for most of us in Kansas.

Kansas weather can change at a moment's notice as we’ve seen over the past few weeks. Our citizens need to have a firm grasp of nature and its capabilities from blizzards to thunderstorms and everything in between. Floods are just another aspect of that, but they seem to be one we don't talk about as often.

So let's go over a few short things on what to do:

In the case of flash flood, you might not have the time to turn around. It can happen so fast and if that's the case, you should know that it only takes about 6 inches of water to stall out most cars. If that happens don't panic. That’ll get you nowhere.

Instead, get out of the car and find higher ground by any means necessary. Don't stay in the flooding car and don't wait on the roof of a vehicle. Be prepared for unpredictable floodwaters. Get to higher ground if you end up stranded, wait for rescuers, don't re-enter the floodwaters.

A lot of this might sound obvious or unnecessary to bring up, but you never know what life is going to throw at you. This is 2020 after all. We’re sharing this wisdom in case you might ever need it.

Like we said, a life can't be replaced.