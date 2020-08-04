As a group of Topeka citizens strongly committed to Joe Biden’s success in the national election for president of the United States this November, we are stating our support for Ms. Stacey Yvonne Abrams as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

Topeka has always been a national bellwether in the area of civil rights. Ms. Abrams’ brave acts of civil consciousness mirror the commitment that we have for addressing criminal justice reforms and fair and equitable civil rights practices. She has more than adequately vetted her qualifications for this position by virtue of her personal history of civil awareness and action.

As residents of Topeka, Kansas, home of the Brown v. Board Supreme Court case, the keystone and lightning rod of the civil rights movement, we strongly believe that the "Biden/Abrams" team will be a powerful one that will address police reform and the criminal justice system in a manner that will impact our entire nation by bringing us all under an umbrella of racial harmony and social unity.

Stacey Abrams will provide the bold competence needed to help lead our nation to healing, wholeness, and hope.

Sandra Lassiter, Topeka