With summer ending, school starts. But this school year will be like no other. Coronavirus is still a massive issue the world has to deal with. Many people have protested that students should not go back to school. They fear spreading the virus or getting the virus. Some government officials, including the president, have voiced their opinion on how students should go back to school this fall.

Colleges are concerned about international students coming to the United States. Some colleges are going completely virtual and online, while some have both virtual and in-person learning. On Monday, several colleges in Georgia announced they will begin the semester online, including Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. In New Orleans, once an early pandemic hot spot, students from Tulane have already received a stark warning from the school. After a weekend of large gatherings, Dean of Students Erica Woodley wrote to students, stressing her crucial point in bold, capital letters:

"DO NOT HOST PARTIES OR GATHERINGS WITH MORE THAN 15 PEOPLE, INCLUDING THE HOST. IF YOU DO, YOU WILL FACE SUSPENSION OR EXPULSION FROM THE UNIVERSITY," Woodley wrote.

She finished with, "Do you really want to be the reason that Tulane and New Orleans have to shut down again?"

Students of Cornell University must agree not to organize, host or attend events that may cause "safety risks" to people under a school compact released this week.

For local colleges, Saint Mary and Benedictine are both returning to in-person learning. Both colleges have required masks for all students on campus.

I have seen multiple people voice concern about students coming back this fall.

"If they kicked us out at 2,000 cases last year, why are they bringing us back when there is (now) 40,000?" said one student.

Hopefully, what colleges are doing is enough to have everyone going back to in-person learning.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.