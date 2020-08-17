In March 2001, the Taliban destroyed two Buddhist statues. The larger was 174 feet tall. The two were carved into the stone between the third and sixth centuries.

The Taliban were not the first to attempt to erase all vestiges of the past.

In 1933, Hitler ordered the burning of books that had an "un-German spirit." At a rally, his propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, declared that "Jewish intellectualism is dead."

In 1966, Mao inaugurated the Cultural Revolution to "clear away the evil habits of the old society." Libraries, homes and schools were ransacked to destroy books, along with cultural artifacts and cultural sites.

The common theme is that the past must be erased.

In his novel "1984," George Orwell wrote: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."

Today we see similar events occurring in America.

Hate-filled, brainless anarchists tear down statues of not just Confederate statues, but those of abolitionists, to include one of Frederick Douglass.

In former Vice President Biden’s home state of Delaware, vandals toppled a statue honoring fallen police officers.

In an earlier column, I cited the BLM president saying "we will burn down this system," while another activist called for the "destruction of … Christian churches."

It is happening.

We have seen the church across the street from the White House being burned and churches in Florida, Mississippi and California being torched, along with synagogues in California, Virginia, Florida, Maine and Texas.

In Boston, a statue of the Virgin Mary was set on fire and a similar statue vandalized in Brooklyn.

On July 7, BLM protesters in Troy, New York, harassed people trying to enter a church and then went inside and blasted profanities while the pastor was attempting to give a sermon.

On Aug. 1, so-called protesters in Portland burned Bibles and the American flag. Newsweek reported that some were waving BLM banners. These terrorists are the spawn of Jew-hating Nazis.

Why has the Democratic National Committee posted links to BLM on their website? .

Why does a Democratic mayor allow a BLM flag to fly on a municipal building, but prohibits a pro-police flag on a firetruck?

The common thread among the Taliban, Nazis and communists is that any vestige of religion must be destroyed. The Bible and the Torah are holy books that believers hold as the word of God. They contain religious truths that encourage people to love thy neighbor, to help the poor, to be beacons of life and symbols of faith and to follow the Ten Commandments.

The latter gets less and less attention as the left constantly sue to have the Commandments removed from view.

The goons who lit the matches to the churches and the Bibles are lowlifes who have no interest in racial justice or George Floyd. Their interest is to loot, burn, destroy and remake our country.

Eighteen states have witnessed horrific vandalism. In almost all cases, the police were hamstrung by cowardly Democratic leaders who repeatedly rejected help lest they be seen as supporting Trump. Better to let businesses burn.

In a hearing Aug. 5, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden charged that the mobs were "peaceful protesters" being labeled "anarchists and terrorists" by Trump and his "enablers."

Last week punks in a "peaceful protest" doused an elderly lady in Portland with paint and harassed another elderly woman with a walker.

Imbecilic Democratic mayors and members of Congress demanded that federal agents protecting federal buildings leave because police were the reason for the riots. They were withdrawn, but the riots continued and more businesses were burned. Democratic representatives refuse to condemn the mobs.

Does anyone remember 9/11? Do you remember how the country was one, how we saw American flags everywhere? How we wanted retribution against those who sponsored the attacks? How Congressional Democrats and Republicans stood on the Capitol steps and sang "God Bless America?"

Those days are as forgotten as if they had occurred in the Stone Age. In July we saw a 9/11 monument honoring firefighters who died that day be vandalized by black-clad rabid scum.

Anarchists in our midst fit right in with the Taliban, Nazis and communists.

George Orwell’s novel "1984" has become America’s 2020.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.