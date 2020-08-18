We’re fast approaching 200,000 Americans dying from the coronavirus, while our leader stays up late at night sharing his "thoughts" on tweeter — more concerned with his ego and getting reelected. His press conferences are becoming more embarrassing, fumbling his way through prepared teleprompter verbiage (frequently mispronouncing words he has no idea what they mean) and then sharing his own words of "wisdom," complete with inaccuracies (aka lies), self-praise, blaming others, name calling and finishing off by insulting reporters if he can’t think of an answer or the answer will show him to be even more incompetent — frequently departing abruptly.

This is the president of the most powerful nation in the world? I see his presidency as exposing cracks in our democratic process, designed to prevent such a happening. When he won the GOP nomination, not knowing much about him, I did my homework and found that he always has been just what he is today — racist, self-indulgent, spoiled rich brat, bully, habitual liar and expert conman. I thought with the resources and expertise available to him, plus our built in three governmental branch oversight protection, he might still make his way through OK.

Boy, was I ever wrong; never imagining the GOP I knew and respected would dissolve before my eyes, becoming blindly subservient to a dysfunctional incompetent. Now, my fear is because he is so irrational, that before the election, he may do something disastrous to not only cause more deaths but permanently damage the nation.

Matt Turner, Hays