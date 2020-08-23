You placed an article in the Aug 20 edition that is totally baseless as to its authenticity. I’ve been a user of the VA prescription service for over 40 years and I have never had an unwarranted delay in receiving by prescriptions.

As a matter of fact, I received a re-fill yesterday that had been in the mail about four days.

So, this article by Hope Yen of the AP quoting "…according to Democratic senators …" maligning both the VA and the USPS is simply false!

Do you ever "vet" sources before printing this fabricated misinformation?

Bob Runion, Topeka