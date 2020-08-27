Gen Z is the most diverse generation of all time and has grown up with technology. Most of us consider ourselves as being the most creative generation.

Gen Z people are digital natives who have been surrounded by creative apps such as Instagram, Snapchat and now TikTok. A Harris Poll has revealed that 56% of Generation Z consider themselves creative compared to 44% of people over the age of 24.

"We’re just starting to understand this next generation – 13- to 23 year-olds," Adobe reported. "But we’ve seen that they use creativity in their daily life more than any other generation."

The same Harris Poll also revealed that 56% of Gen Z’s main issue is social injustice. Unlike millennials – who came of age during the Great Recession – this new generation was in line to inherit a strong economy with record-low unemployment, according to the Pew Research Center. "That has all changed now, as COVID-19 has reshaped the country’s social, political and economic landscape. Instead of looking ahead to a world of opportunities, Gen Z now peers into an uncertain future."

In the midst of the global pandemic, Harris Poll found that Gen Z is significantly more likely to play an instrument, sing or take "brain breaks" while working from home, with 23% of Gen Z, 15% of millennials, 13% of Gen X and 9% of Baby Boomers reporting that music stimulates their creativity.

With Gen Z considering themselves to be the most creative, Gen Z is also the most racially diverse. A small majority of Gen Zers, 52%, are non-Hispanic white, while 25% are Hispanic, 14% Black, 6% Asian and 5% are another race or two or more races.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and a student at Benedictine College.