The final night of the Republican National Convention, was a sparkling spectacle of bravado and hyperbole, staged by the producers of "The Apprentice." Most of the "stars" shared the same last name, and the event came to us from the White House, which was sadly reduced to the set of a reality TV show.

Consider this excerpt from Trump’s book, "The Art of the Deal": "The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies. ... That’s why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration, and a very effective form of promotion."

Now consider the meaning of these words:

Bravado: A blustering, swaggering conduct; the quality or state of being foolhardy.

Hyperbole: Extravagant exaggeration, bordering on the fantastical or ridiculous.

Promotion: Raising someone to a higher position or rank; aggrandizement.

This show was a narcissistic, deranged, sick and twisted mockery of our country, our democracy and the values and decency we cherish. This show, consistent with this president’s typical behavior, was painfully and embarrassingly lacking in humility, authenticity and actual substance.

Someone said to me, "Donald Trump is not worth your time." But I can’t. Our democracy and our global respect is in danger. We cannot sit back and let this abhorrent madness come to fruition without a fight.

Pam (Ficke) Rodriguez, Prairie Village