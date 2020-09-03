With Gen Z growing up and starting the new stage of life with dating and marriage, their opinions on the bond between two people are revealed in a new study. A leading wedding planner and registry, The Knot, has shown what Gen Z looks for when it comes to marriage. According to the survey, more than half of Gen Z wants to be financially stable and have a successful career before tying the knot.

The majority of Gen Z and millennials believe sharing the same family values (69%) and relationship views (68%) as their future spouse is twice as important as sharing the same race (26%), ethnicity (26%) or political views (32%). They also believe they are more likely to meet "the one" through friends, school or social setting versus online dating or dating apps.

In imagining their perfect day, only 17% know exactly what they want. About 42% of the survey expected women to wear more nontraditional clothing to their wedding, exchanging the wedding dress for a jumpsuit or a skirt.

Taking your partner’s last name is expected by the younger generation to decrease as well. With all of their savings, the No. 1 thing that Gen Z is willing to spend on is photography. The second most important thing to women are spending money on their attire, while men wish to spend it on the music.

Trust and communication are considered by Gen Z to be the most challenging part of their future marriage. About three-fourths of Gen Z anticipates that they will most likely live with their future spouse before marriage to make sure that they are compatible with a "living together" situation.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.